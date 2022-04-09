Peony (PNY) Trading Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (PNY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Peony has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $55.61 million and $137,238.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00023505 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 188,799,071 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

