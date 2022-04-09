Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.63. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

About Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

