Phore Trading Down 43.5% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $197,201.73 and approximately $1,601.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,543,823 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.