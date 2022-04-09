Pirate Chain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.73 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $373.49 million and $1.73 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $1.95 or 0.00004587 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00393750 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00085934 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00097049 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,415,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

