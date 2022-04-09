Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.11 Million

Brokerages expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) will report $204.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.31 million and the highest is $209.90 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $77.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $775.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $770.51 million to $781.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $829.16 million, with estimates ranging from $798.01 million to $860.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria M. Miller bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,400 in the last three months. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after purchasing an additional 173,155 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 32.1% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.88. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

