Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.13

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$30.13 and traded as low as C$23.52. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at C$23.52, with a volume of 32,047 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$633.11 million and a PE ratio of 32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68.
About Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL)
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
