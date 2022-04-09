PolySwarm (NCT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.31 Million

PolySwarm (NCT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $58.53 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00036162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00106213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

