Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages predict that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Post posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Post.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.
In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Post by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Post by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Post by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Post by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:POST opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average is $100.72. Post has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59.
About Post (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
