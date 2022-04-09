PotCoin Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $919.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,795.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.41 or 0.07609175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.72 or 0.00263384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.03 or 0.00764163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00098850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.09 or 0.00558682 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.10 or 0.00395121 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,479,154 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars.

