Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.80. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 488,832 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
The company has a market cap of $52.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 235,127 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
