Qbao (QBT) Hits Market Capitalization of $317,407.76

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. Qbao has a total market cap of $317,407.76 and $27,387.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Qbao has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000091 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.