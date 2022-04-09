RED (RED) One Day Volume Tops $52,660.00

RED (RED) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. RED has a total market cap of $590,867.13 and approximately $52,660.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

