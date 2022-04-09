ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $20.34 million and approximately $27,011.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,522.79 or 1.00008878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00063404 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.47 or 0.00266859 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00319241 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00092908 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00136577 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004970 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001270 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

