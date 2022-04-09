Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $400.02

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.02 ($5.25) and traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.38). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 404 ($5.30), with a volume of 486,603 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Redde Northgate from GBX 516 ($6.77) to GBX 556 ($7.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 400.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £993.21 million and a P/E ratio of 10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

