RedFOX Labs Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.30 or 0.00394688 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00086205 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00096085 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006606 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000217 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

