Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $17.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $738.84. 1,030,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,162. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $469.80 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $649.81 and a 200-day moving average of $627.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,918 shares of company stock worth $23,984,490 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.