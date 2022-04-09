ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.19

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.19 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 851,236 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.65.
ReNeuron Group Company Profile (LON:RENE)
