Renew (LON:RNWH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $757.42

Shares of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 757.42 ($9.93) and traded as low as GBX 661 ($8.67). Renew shares last traded at GBX 668 ($8.76), with a volume of 65,313 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 775 ($10.16).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 688.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 757.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £526.80 million and a PE ratio of 17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

