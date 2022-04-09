Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.29

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.29 and traded as low as C$14.75. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 54,492 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Resolute Forest Products ( TSE:RFP Get Rating ) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9300004 EPS for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

