Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.29

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.29 and traded as low as C$14.75. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$15.10, with a volume of 54,492 shares.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)
Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.