Reviewing Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.6% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vista Gold and Seabridge Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Seabridge Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

Seabridge Gold has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.04%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Vista Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -96.41% -84.76% Seabridge Gold N/A -1.64% -1.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and Seabridge Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.14) -7.29 Seabridge Gold N/A N/A $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Vista Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

