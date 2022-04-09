Revomon 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.01 Million (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges. Revomon has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and $1.01 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revomon has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00046067 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.65 or 0.07612885 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,574.92 or 1.00078034 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

