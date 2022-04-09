Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,303 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 26,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

NYSE:RBA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.16. The stock had a trading volume of 406,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

