RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 130.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in RLI by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in RLI by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RLI by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in RLI by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $110.27 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.33. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $275.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

About RLI (Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

