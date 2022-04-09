ROCKI (ROCKI) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $156,389.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROCKI has traded up 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.68 or 0.07600453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,772.18 or 0.99944759 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

