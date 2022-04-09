Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Brokerages expect that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) will post sales of $2.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.89 billion. Rogers Communications posted sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year sales of $12.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.27 billion to $15.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

NYSE:RCI opened at $58.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $58.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

