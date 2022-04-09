Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,664 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,312,000 after purchasing an additional 456,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,892,000 after acquiring an additional 159,183 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after acquiring an additional 122,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

NYSE:SF opened at $63.84 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

