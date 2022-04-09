Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 58,751 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 342.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Stoneridge worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 145.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $522.40 million, a PE ratio of 174.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Stoneridge (Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.