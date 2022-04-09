Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,672 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.17% of iMedia Brands worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 333,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in iMedia Brands by 369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 57,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

NASDAQ IMBI opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

iMedia Brands Profile (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.