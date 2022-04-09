Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Triton International by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 15.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 40,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Triton International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Triton International in the third quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Triton International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.20 million. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. Triton International’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triton International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

