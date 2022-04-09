Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Hub Group worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,607,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hub Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.72. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Hub Group Profile (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

