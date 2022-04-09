Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,676 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Hilltop worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.58. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $39.14.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Hilltop’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilltop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Hilltop Profile (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.