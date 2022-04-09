Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUB. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 314,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AUB. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

