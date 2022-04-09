Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Interface worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 16.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,026 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Interface by 24.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Interface by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 493,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth about $273,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interface alerts:

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.88. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.67 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Interface’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

TILE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

About Interface (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.