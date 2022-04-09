Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) by 247.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Audacy worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Audacy by 27.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Audacy by 45.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Audacy by 26.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Audacy by 100.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Audacy by 51.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUD stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. Audacy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.83 million, a PE ratio of -91.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Audacy ( NYSEARCA:AUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Audacy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

