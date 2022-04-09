Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,303,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 62,620 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HVT opened at $26.67 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $452.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $265.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.50 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

HVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

