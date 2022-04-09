Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 329.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,752 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Zuora worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 63.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of ZUO opened at $13.85 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $75,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,763. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.