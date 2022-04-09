Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $182,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

About Dime Community Bancshares (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.