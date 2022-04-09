Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Home Bancorp worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.82 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 39.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.