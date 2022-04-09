Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,390 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.48. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The stock has a market cap of $567.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.48.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

