Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,792 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 1,959,831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Fossil Group worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,555,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fossil Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 335,576 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 32,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fossil Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,249 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 31,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FOSL opened at $9.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $493.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Fossil Group (Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.