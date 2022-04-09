Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of HNI worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 14.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,196,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in HNI by 46.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 24,203 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of HNI by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HNI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,022 shares of company stock worth $2,325,777. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $34.53 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.63 million. HNI had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.85%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

