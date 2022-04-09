Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.61 Million in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 65,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Stratasys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,978,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Stratasys by 23.1% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 181,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Stratasys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 909,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.24. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

