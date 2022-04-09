Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.63 Million in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,022,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 343,078 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,077,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 175,500 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,696,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 583,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XENE opened at $34.70 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.79.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

