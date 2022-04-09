Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Badger Meter worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Badger Meter by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 406,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMI opened at $96.02 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.55 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day moving average of $101.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

