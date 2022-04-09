Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,822 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Luxfer worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 91,311 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 204,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 307,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 132,988 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LXFR. StockNews.com began coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of LXFR opened at $16.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $457.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.17 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 46.73%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

