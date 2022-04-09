Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,967 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 907,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,969,000 after purchasing an additional 292,423 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,988,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPGP opened at $100.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $99.10 and a 12 month high of $241.43. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

