Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,528 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA opened at $74.76 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,219 shares of company stock worth $8,963,927. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

