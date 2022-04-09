Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,926 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of National HealthCare worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in National HealthCare by 63.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National HealthCare by 3.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National HealthCare by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National HealthCare by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in National HealthCare by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

National HealthCare stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $78.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.27.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $283.43 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

