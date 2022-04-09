Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 55,062 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,062 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 465.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after acquiring an additional 965,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,721.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after acquiring an additional 728,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 145.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,873,000 after acquiring an additional 498,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,220,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $593,089.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,963 shares of company stock worth $2,438,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

