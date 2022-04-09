Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 64,694 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

LILAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

LILAK stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.39. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

